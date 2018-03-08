Accessibility Links

Viewers divided over “slow” start to James Norton’s McMafia

Many fans on Twitter defended the perceived "turgid" start as build-up

McMafia

BBC drama McMafia kicked-off last night in the much-coveted New Year’s Day slot previously occupied by Sherlock – but some fans were left twiddling their thumbs, with many taking to Twitter to bemoan the show’s “slow” start.

The eight-episode series stars James Norton as a London-based investment banker attempting to escape his mafia family’s legacy of violence and crime.

“Is it just me or is McMafia surprisingly dull?” asked user @bergamotandbees on Twitter. “Maybe we’ve been too lucky with BBC dramas recently. There had to be a dud at some point”.

Check out some of the more scathing responses to McMafia below.

However, after a chorus of moans kicked-off the dialogue online, there was an equally strong response from fans who were impressed by the first episode. These soothsayers assured the detractors that the perceived slow start was just “build up”, and that the show would surely get more exciting as it progresses.

McMafia starts on AMC at 10/9c on Monday February 26

All about McMafia

McMafia (BBC, EH)
