Britain’s Got Talent return date REVEALED

Britain's Got Talent return date REVEALED

Now we know when BGT 2018 is going to kick off

Britain's Got Talent London Auditions 2018

Britain’s Got Talent will be back very soon…

The ITV talent show’s return date has been confirmed as Saturday 14th April, although a specific time for the first episode has yet to be announced.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, judge Alesha Dixon let slip the date.

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent is remaining the same for the seventh year running, with Dixon judging alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Ant and Dec will be back as presenters, while Stephen Mulhern will also be returning for ITV2’s Britain’s Got More Talent.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that BGT producers have been to Benidorm to scout talent for this series.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV this April

