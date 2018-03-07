Who is guest-starring in Benidorm series 10?

From Holly Johnson to The Chuckle Brothers, see who’s joining the series regulars in the sun

Benidorm’s 10th series is set to be a real 80s throwback, with most of its guest stars hailing from pop bands and comedy double-acts that rose to fame over the party decade.

Advertisement

Find out who’s joining series regulars Sherrie Hawson, Jake Canuso, Elsie Kelly and the rest at the Solana resort in February 2018.

Hale and Pace

The comedy duo rose to fame in the 1980s, with their most popular sketch being The Two Rons – a nod to the Two Ronnies that saw the double-act playing bouncers.

Hale and Pace join Benidorm as undercover detectives, Dennis and Nigel, who are investigating Lesley.

Holly Johnson

Johnson is the former frontman of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a Liverpudlian band popular in the 1980s. They were most famous for their song “Relax”. It was banned from BBC radio and TV at the time of its release, due to its saucy artwork and lyrics. The song duly climbed to number one, staying there for five weeks.

Carol Decker

Decker was the lead singer in the 80s pop group T’Pau. They had a string of top 40 hits in the UK, most famously China in Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine.

Tony Hadley

Spandeau Ballet’s Hadley rose to fame as the lead singer of the new wave band in, you guessed it, the 1980s.

Hadley quit the band in 2017 and is now touring as a solo artist.

The Chuckle Brothers

Barry and Paul Elliott have been legends of children’s TV since Chucklevision was launched in 1987.

Known for their slapstick routines, the pair’s most famous taglines are “to me, to you” and “oh dear, oh dear”.

Mark Heap

Heap is a quirky actor, best known for his roles in TV comedies like Spaced, Brass Eye, Big Train, Jam and Green Wing.

He often plays oddball parts, for example Heap was a creepy consultant in Green Wing and a struggling artist in Spaced.

Claire Sweeney

Sweeney is an actress and singer. She is famous for playing the role of Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 show Brookside, and for appearing on the first ever series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Layton Williams

Williams is an actor who’s had recurring roles in Beautiful People and Bad Education.

He also played Billy Elliot on stage in the West End.

Bobby Ball

Ball is one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball, with Tommy Cannon. The pair hosted their own ITV series The Cannon and Ball Show in the 80s.

More recently, Ball has appeared in the series Mount Pleasant and Not Going Out.

Nigel Havers

Havers was nominated for a BAFTA for playing Lord Andrew Lindsay in the 1981 British film Chariots of Fire. He also appeared as the villainous Lewis Archer in Coronation Street.

Advertisement

Benidorm series 10 is due to begin on ITV next month