What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

Everything you need to know about the TV retelling of the fashion designer murder

When is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

The new series telling the story of the fashion designer’s murder is on 9pm, Wednesday 7th March, BBC2.

What can we expect from the first episode?

There are moments of deep, dangerous darkness in Tom Rob Smith’s brilliant screenplay for this very adult, hugely accomplished drama as we step into two worlds that will soon collide.

Fashion designer Gianni Versace is at the height of his career, while Andrew Cunanan, the man who is plotting his murder, has already killed four men when he arrives in Miami. He’s an unstable, terrifying presence, a fantasist who can’t stop telling stories and is unpredictable and obsessive.

There are echoes of Tom Rob Smith’s London Spy as Cunanan follows Versace (Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez, both terrific) into Miami’s edgy gay underworld. But Versace returns to his opulent beachfront home, while Cunanan holes up in a rancid, cheap hotel.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here, but below are the names to look out for…

Gianni Versace Edgar Ramirez

Andrew Cunanan Darren Criss

Antonio D’Amico Ricky Martin

Donatella Versace Penélope Cruz

Elizabeth Cote Annaleigh Ashford