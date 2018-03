The Only Way Is Essex 2018 air date: what you need to know about series 22

TOWIE is returning to ITVBe soon – but who's in the cast and what's going to happen? Here's what we know so far...

We don’t have long to wait for the brand new series of The Only Way Is Essex.

The hit ITVBe reality series following the loves, lives and drams of Brentwood is coming back for series 22 in 2018. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is TOWIE back on TV?

ITVBe will be airing series 22 of TOWIE in March 2018, although an air date has yet to be confirmed.

Who’s in The Only Way is Essex?

The final cast hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we can almost certainly expect to see veterans Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent returning to continue their relationship that goes on and off more often than a light switch.

Megan McKenna previously said that she wanted to have a break from the show, but we’re yet to find out whether Lauren Pope, Chloe Sims, Mario Falcone and Bobby Norris will be back.

Reports have suggested that Maddie Hooper, Ruby Lacey, Amber Dowding, Chris Clark and Mike Hassini are not going to be returning for the new series – but watch this space.

Is TOWIE going abroad?

Although it hasn’t been 100% confirmed, rumours suggest that The Only Way Is Essex is headed for Spain when the series kicks off this year.

However we’re not talking about Marbs – apparently the cast are headed for Barcelona to ring in the new run.

Why is there only one episode of TOWIE a week?

Back in December, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed that The Only Way Is Essex would return for two new series in 2018, although the number of episodes airing per week would be cut.

The show’s format is being refreshed and instead of airing 50-minute instalments on both Wednesdays and Sundays, TOWIE will now only broadcast one hour-long episode per week.

The show will also be returning to its weekly fast turnaround filming schedule with production company Lime Pictures commissioned to make 21 episodes of the Essex reality show to air throughout 2018.

The Only Way is Essex returns to ITVBe in March