Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow to fight Helen Skelton in Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief

After ten years away Celebrity Boxing is BACK - and here are the contenders taking to the ring...

Camilla Thurlow and Helen Skelton for Celebrity Boxing

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow is going head to head with former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton in the boxing ring – all in aid of charity.

Six celebrities are squaring up for three separate boxing matches for the BBC’s Sport with Spencer Matthews taking on Wayne Bridge and Hannah Spearritt going toe to toe with Vanessa White.

Celebrity Boxing was a staple of the charity event from 2002 to 2008, and after 10 years away we are so glad it’s back.

Camilla has already been getting into training…

And former Made in Chelsea and The Jump winner Spencer Matthews has been limbering up ahead of his bout with Wayne Bridge:

Although we don’t really fancy his chances. Wayne’s Instagram is crammed full of pictures and videos of him training ahead of this match. It’s probably not too late to pull out, Spencer!

Former S Club 7 star and EastEnders actress Hannah Spearritt is also taking it seriously, flooding her social media with training routines:

And lastly, Vanessa White is yet to find some boxing gloves!

One thing’s for sure – this is definitely going to be worth staying in for on a Friday night.

Sport Relief airs on Friday 23rd March at 7pm on BBC1

