Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden injured days before final

Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden injured days before final

The former X Factor contestant dislocated his thumb on Tuesday – but he has no intention of pulling out of the competition

Jake Quickenden on Dancing on Ice 2018

Dancing on Ice finalist Jake Quickenden has dislocated his thumb ahead of Sunday’s final, but he still intends to compete.

On Tuesday night, one of the show’s pro skaters Matt Evers explained on Twitter: “today this one @JakeQuickenden injured his thumb quite badly. He went to A&E, X-ray, scans, cleared and braced up. He then got straight back on the ice. Nothing is gunna stop him.”

See some photos from the aftermath below via ITV:

180306_JQ_INJ_B001.sub.02
180306_JQ_Hospital_A001.sub.10

Then, Quickenden, while sporting a cast on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, confirmed that he had injured his thumb while filming, and added that it won’t be enough to keep him out of the final: “I dislocated my thumb yesterday. It’s a lot of fuss over nothing – it’s all precautionary. I’ll be fine, even if they had to put a pot on it, I’d still be dancing in the final.”

It’s his second injury in a week after a Storm Emma-related car crash with co-star Kem Cetinay left him with a “bit of whiplash” this past weekend.

Quickenden is the bookies’ favourite to see off fellow ice dancers Max Evans and Brooke Vincent when the talent contest concludes this weekend.

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV

Jake Quickenden on Dancing on Ice 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

