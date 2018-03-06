Who do you want to win Dancing on Ice?

After nine weeks of skating, just three celebrities remain. But who will be crowned Dancing on Ice champion 2018?

Dancing on Ice is nearly over and the winner is set to be crowned this Sunday.

Advertisement

Three skaters will battle it out in the live final: Max Evans, Brooke Vincent and Jake Quickenden. But who do you want to win?

Right from week one, Jake’s been the favourite and now his odds on winning have shortened to 1/6 to take home the DOI trophy for 2018.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent and Max Evans are trailing with odds of 7/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Both Jake and Brooke have escaped the dreaded skate off, with neither of them ever having landed in the bottom two over the past nine weeks.

Whilst this isn’t surprising for Jake (the former X Factor star has come top of the leaderboard every single week), Brooke has often found herself towards the bottom of the judges’ scores but it’s clearly one of the voting public’s favourites. Rugby star Max, meanwhile, has faced the skate off twice before and has survived both eliminations.

So who do you want to win? Cast your vote above and let us know…

Advertisement

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV