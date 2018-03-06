“What was the point of it?”: Collateral viewers were seriously confused by the final episode

The BBC2 drama audience saw fault in the lack of "deep" storylines and Carey Mulligan pole vaulting

From the tale of two murders to a troubled shadow transport secretary and, of course, Billie Piper launching a pizza on the floor, Collateral had plenty of plots thrown into its story. But did the final episode weave them all into a satisfying conclusion?

Not exactly. Although we saw Karen (Piper) get her money by stealing from her au pair, Kip (Carey Mulligan) uncover a people smuggling operation, and Peter Westbourne (Richard McCabe) revealed as the villain behind the whole thing, viewers were left confused. In particular, many couldn’t see the point of several characters.

Wow after a promising start #Collateral turned out to be very lacklustre. Multiple side characters and their storylines have no impact on the main plot so could have been cut entirely. What was the point in the Vicar, Billie Piper and John Simm? — Andy (@andyturner123) March 6, 2018

What a very disappointing ending… Virtually none of the characters got a finish and half of it made no sense… What a waste #Collateral — ◢◤ (@synthesisdream) March 5, 2018

Just realised that was the final of #Collateral 😦🤔 Bit confused by the whole thing. Half the characters didn't even have a decent storyline 🙈 Another disappointment of a series! pic.twitter.com/kbAd0HClKT — Jade Dunkley (@jid1993) March 5, 2018

Some simply thought the plot was spread too thinly across the show’s many faces…

Conflicted about #collateral – lots of great actors, brilliant 1st episode, but then…politics and issues and a story that actually wasn't that deep. Nicola Walker & John Simm are both brilliant actors but just ciphers here. — Paul Fillery (@mokofil) March 6, 2018

Honestly, what did I watch for 4 weeks, completely pointless. No deep plot #Collateral — 👽 Ayy Hsaid (@AyyHsaid) March 6, 2018

Me, at these loose ends allegedly being wrapped up #collateral pic.twitter.com/dDoiXUF4Cx — Laura 🐎🌊 (@uisgebeatha) March 5, 2018

And viewers were left disappointed that the references to Kip’s pole vaulting career never had a payoff…

I think I might have enjoyed #collateral more if we’d ever found out the point of her being a pole vaulter. Or indeed if there had been a plot. — Sarah (@sbl1976) March 6, 2018

So did I miss the scene where it became relevant that she was an ex Pole-Vaulting Olympian? #Collateral #looseends — Joanne Stannard (@JoStannard) March 5, 2018

Yes ok, but where did the ex Olympic pole-vaulter bit come into it?! 🤔#Collateral — Tim Bisset (@timbisset) March 5, 2018

'If a pole is mentioned in episode 1, the protagonists must vault in episode 4.' Chekhov I'm paraphrasing.#Collateral https://t.co/kgMDnC7kru — Irony Man (@FerrousFred) March 5, 2018

POLE VAULT INTO THE ROOM KIP. #Collateral — Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) March 5, 2018

But although there were those who were satisfied with the “intelligent” ending…

#Collateral – I thought it was fantastic. Great writing; great acting; good direction; intelligent television. — Jonathan King (@KingOfHits) March 5, 2018

#Collateral was excellent from start to finish. More TV like that please. — Michael. (@miguelhunter) March 5, 2018

One of the best things that's been on. Superbly written and fabulous acting especially #mulligan #Collateral — David Hassell (@dlhmarketing) March 5, 2018

…others were left asking what the point of the drama was.

Really well shot with an excellent performance from Carey Mulligan but otherwise a bit arbitrary in storytelling. I thought they killed off one of their best characters in the Pizza girl too early. And as others have pointed out, what was the point in half of it? #Collateral — James Scholey (@JamesFromLeeds) March 6, 2018