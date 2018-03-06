What time is The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer on TV?

Everything you need to know about Bake Off's 2018 fundraising competition

Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel are heading back to the glorious Great British Bake Off tent for a five-part celebrity charity contest. Here’s how to watch the new series, what to expect, and which celebrities are taking part…

Advertisement

What time is The Great British Bake off Celebrity special on TV?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer begins on Tuesday 6th March at 8pm on Channel 4.

What’s the format?

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be back on hosting duties and, over five episodes, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will set 15 new baking challenges designed to push the celebrities to their limits.

Only one celebrity per episode will be awarded the coveted star baker apron.

The contestants are baking to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Which celebrities are competing in episode one?

Comedian Harry Hill, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, actress and writer Roisin Conaty and veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull will grace the kitchen for the series debut.

Who else is appearing on the show this year?

The rest of the celebrity contestants are – deep breath – Alan Carr, Tim Minchin, Joe Lycett, Aisling Bea, Nick Hewer, Perri Kiely, Teri Hatcher, Griff Rhys Jones, Ella Eyre, Kadeena Cox, Ruth Davidson, Jamie Laing, Lee Mack, Stacey Solomon, Melanie Sykes and Ricky Wilson.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Yes there is, and it features Paul getting a pie in the face…