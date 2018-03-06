Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Mum on TV?

What time is Mum on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the BBC2 sitcom

lesley manville mum bbc

Lesley Manville is back on our screens for a second series of Mum. Here’s how to watch it, who’s in the cast, and what it’s about…

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

Mum continues on Tuesday 6th March at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s it about?

Series one followed a year in Cathy’s life as she moved on from the death of her husband. We can expect the six new episodes to continue following her and her family’s journey.

Who’s in the cast?

Lesley Manville plays Cathy, the titular Mum, and is joined by Peter Mullan, Sam Swainsbury, Lisa McGrillis, Dorothy Atkinson, Ross Boatman, Karl Johnson and Marlene Sidaway.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Here you go…

Advertisement

Will there be a third series?

There will indeed – it’s already been commissioned by BBC2.

Tags

All about Mum

lesley manville mum bbc
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Long Day's Journey... theatre publicity still Lesley Manville, BD

Long Day’s Journey into Night: Lesley Manville is mesmerising in this unflinching examination of family misery ★★★★

lesley manville mum bbc

BBC commissions a third series of Mum before the second has even aired

ITV, Getty

From Doctor Who to Doctor Foster: Trauma writer Mike Bartlett reveals his TV influences

Tamzin Outhwaite (RT shoot Nicky Johnston, EH)

Tamzin Outhwaite on motherhood, fame and returning to EastEnders

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more