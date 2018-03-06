What time is Mum on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the BBC2 sitcom

Lesley Manville is back on our screens for a second series of Mum. Here’s how to watch it, who’s in the cast, and what it’s about…

What time is it on TV?

Mum continues on Tuesday 6th March at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s it about?

Series one followed a year in Cathy’s life as she moved on from the death of her husband. We can expect the six new episodes to continue following her and her family’s journey.

Who’s in the cast?

Lesley Manville plays Cathy, the titular Mum, and is joined by Peter Mullan, Sam Swainsbury, Lisa McGrillis, Dorothy Atkinson, Ross Boatman, Karl Johnson and Marlene Sidaway.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Here you go…

Will there be a third series?

There will indeed – it’s already been commissioned by BBC2.