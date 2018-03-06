Accessibility Links

What time is Four Days that Shook Britain on TV?

Everything you need to know about the one-off ITV documentary

Four Days That Shook Britain (ITV, EH)

A new ITV documentary looks at four terror attacks that rocked the country. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect…

What time is it on TV?

Four Days that Shook Britain is on Thursday 15th March at 9pm on ITV.

What is it about?

Westminster Bridge, Manchester Arena, London’s Borough Market and Finsbury Park Mosque; on 22nd March, it’s exactly a year since the first of those terror attacks.

In this film those caught up in the incidents relive the fear and panic, as well as explaining how they are coping with the consequences.

Who does it feature?

The documentary features contributions from the likes of Grant Shapps MP, visitors to Parliament on the day of the Westminster Bridge attack, Ariana Grande fans injured in the Manchester bombing, those caught up in the London Bridge attack and members of the Muslim community in Finsbury Park.

