David Tennant hints he might return for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary

Will we witness the Tenth Doctor teaming up with Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker in the future?

We might not have seen the last of the Tenth Doctor just yet. David Tennant, who played the pinstripes-and-Converses Time Lord, has teased that he would return to Doctor Who for its 60th anniversary show in 2023.

Advertisement

While appearing at the Wizard World Cleveland 2018 panel alongside former Who co-star Billie Piper, the former Doctor was asked whether he’d rejoin the sci-fi show for another crossover story. “They are exciting those episodes, but I think you have to be careful not to do them too often. They have to be a novelty. The 50th was a great thing to be a part of,” Tennant replied, before asking, “When’s the 60th? Will we still be upright? Maybe then.”

So, although the 60th anniversary is five and a half years away, it’s at least possible we could see Tennant’s Doctor teaming up again with his future regenerations: Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and – unless Whittaker becomes the longest-serving Time Lord of NuWho – the 14th Doctor, too.

Matt Smith has previously said he’d come back to the show if the “timing was right”. And although Capaldi has stated he wouldn’t want to appear on the show again “for a while”, he hasn’t ruled out a return entirely.

Seeing how Tennant came back for the show’s 50th anniversary special, The Day of the Doctor, there’s a good chance his Tardis could materialise again – especially considering the good experience he had on set. “It could have been awful – really awful – because I didn’t really know Matt or Jenna [Coleman] and they could have been proprietorial – ‘get off my land!’,” Luckily they weren’t, they were very fun to be around and we had a really nice time,” Tennant told the Cleveland audience.

“I wanted it to go on a bit longer. It was very short, sweet and lovely and nice to share the load a bit as well. I was thinking ‘oh, I’ve got a morning off today! That didn’t use to happen!”

So, was Tennant merely making a joke about returning or will we see him wielding a sonic screwdriver once again? Only time (about five and a half years’ worth) will tell.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn