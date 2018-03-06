Love Island’s Olivia speaks about break up with Chris ahead of new series Crackin’ On

Despite the former Love Island couple splitting up, the pair are just about to star in their own ITVBe show. Awkward...

Love Island couple Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood are just about to star in their brand new reality TV series Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On. The only problem? They’ve just broken up…

Ahead of the first episode on ITVBe, Olivia has spoken about the breakdown of her relationship and has also teased that some of the Love Islanders from 2017 will be “popping up” in the series.

A new preview clip from shows the former Love Island stars caught in a tense argument, with Olivia Attwood berating her beau Chris Hughes for his partying and flirting and Chris accusing Olivia of double standards.

Things get very heated in the clip, with Olivia saying to Chris: “Since we’ve left the villa, you’ve been shady as f**k – I’ve been pulling you up in private, I haven’t put it to anyone else…” Chris then cuts her off and shouts back at her, only for Olivia to scream, “Don’t cut me off!”

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the couple, who had seemingly endless make-ups and break-ups in the villa last summer, have decided to call it quits on their relationship.

Olivia and Chris parted ways back in February, which is hardly ideal timing as their new three-part series following the ups and downs (mainly the downs) of their seven-month relationship is about to air.

Speaking after their break-up, Olivia said she would now “rather date someone from a more normal background”, adding, “The biggest downside of having a relationship in the public eye is that in a normal relationship it’s bad enough having your mum, your dad, your cousin giving their opinion on your partner, but try having the whole country give an opinion!

“It almost gets like [having] too many cooks in the kitchen: it’s very hard to block out the white noise and focus on you and your partner. Focusing on just you as a couple is very hard.”

The former grid girl also spoke about the three couples from Love Island who are still together: Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, and Dominic Lever and Jessica Shears. The last couple even recently got ‘married’ by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain.

Asked if she could have predicted that these would be the couples who would still be together seven months later, Olivia said, “It’s so weird. In terms of the couples who are still together, it’s the opposite of what I thought it would be. But I still protest that Chris and I is the greatest love story and there is yet to be more chapters.”

Intriguing. Olivia also had some advice for the boys and girls who will be entering the Love Island villa this year.

“It’s going to be incredibly hard; you’ve got to get the trust from day one and you have to protect that with your life,” she says. “Once you mess with the trust and respect, it’s all over. Don’t let other people get involved. It has to be you and him, and you have to be on the same team.”

Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On starts Wednesday 7th March at 10pm on ITVBe