Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Everything you need to know about the celebrities entering the Great British Bake Off tent with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Great British Bake Off: Stand To Cancer 2017: - Bill, Harry, Martin and Roisin, with Sandi, Noel and Paul

Ready? Steady? Bake…for Stand Up to Cancer!

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.

But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below…

Episode one contestants

Harry Hill

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF CELEBRITY SPECIAL

Comedian

Twitter: @HarryHill

Real name Matthew Hall, the former doctor is best known as the host of Harry Hill’s TV Burp, Harry Hill’s Tea Time and Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule. You might also recognise his voice from You’ve Been Framed, which he’s narrated since 2004.

Martin Kemp

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF CELEBRITY SPECIAL

Musician and actor

Twitter: @realmartinkemp

Originally the bassist of 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet, Kemp ventured into acting and landed a role in EastEnders in 1998, playing Steve Owen. More recently, you might have seen him on talent show Let It Shine, where Kemp sat on the judging panel.

Roisin Conaty

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF CELEBRITY SPECIAL

Comedian

Twitter: @Roisinconaty

After winning Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010 (becoming one of only five women to receive an Edinburgh comedy award in 30 years), Conaty has since made regular TV appearances on shows including Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown and Would I Lie To You?. She’ll probably also be familiar to Bake Off fans, being a regular guest on spin-off show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Bill Turnbull

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF CELEBRITY SPECIAL

TV and radio presenter

Twitter: @billtu

Best known as a host of BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, the former news anchor can still be seen fronting shows like Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank. He also hosts his own weekend show on Classic FM.

In the most recent issue of Radio Times, Turnbull revealed to former colleague Sian Williams that he had prostate cancer, which he discovered during filming for The Great British Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer special.

Click 'next' below to find out about all the celebrities taking part in episode two.

The Great British Bake Off

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

