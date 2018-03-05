The Conners are BACK in new Roseanne trailer

American network ABC released the first trailer for the Roseanne revival during the Oscars

The Conners are back – and they haven’t changed a bit.

American network ABC unveiled its first extended trailer for the Roseanne revival as the American family sitcom returns after a 20 year break.

In the clip we see Roseanne Barr and John Goodman back on screen as married couple Roseanne and Dan Conner.

Also returning are Laurie Metcalf as Roseanne’s sister Jackie and the actors who play the Conner kids (now grown up): Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Lecy Goranson, better known as Darlene, DJ and Becky.

Some things aren’t meant to change. #Roseanne is back Tuesday, March 27 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/RulM86jLHq — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018

The original series ran from 1988 to 1997 and was one of the most popular programmes of its day: its final episode drew nearly 17 million viewers when it aired in 1997. The Conners are an average working-class blue-collar family from Illinois, living in a typical Midwestern town.

It looks like the Conners are still having plenty of on-screen laughs – hopefully audiences will soon be laughing along with them.

Roseanne returns in America on 27th March