Meet 2015 MasterChef winner Simon Wood

The former champion has opened his own restaurant and written his first cook book

“Simon is brilliant, he’s an incredible talent,” said Gregg Wallace after Simon Wood was crowned 2015 MasterChef champion.” I have no doubt in my mind that Simon is going to have a professional career in food.” And he was not wrong.

After winning the competition, Mancunian Simon opened pop-up restaurant The Boardroom in Oldham, before moving on to his own place, Wood Manchester.

The new restaurant’s ethos is “unintimidating high end dining” and that echoes the focus of his first cook book, At Home with Simon Wood – Fine Dining made Simple.

The three-course meal that won Simon the MasterChef title back in 2015 consisted of a a starter of octopus, chorizo crisps, cannellini bean and chorizo salad, brunoise tomatoes and a sherry and smoked paprika vinaigrette; a main course of squab pigeon served two ways – roasted breast and a pigeon leg bon-bon, stuffed with pigeon leg meat, chicken, mushroom duxelle and armagnac, served with three types of heritage carrots, pommes parisienne, girolle and trumpet mushrooms, carrot puree, watercress puree and a cassis jus; and a dessert of lemon posset topped with citrus tutti-frutti, charred grapefruit and orange, a lime tuile, limoncello pistachio crumb, edible flowers, tarragon leaves and a lime air.

Visit Simon’s restaurant: Wood Manchester

Follow Simon on Twitter: @SimonJWoodUK

asterChef 2015 finalist Simon Wood
