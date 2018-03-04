When is Strike: Career of Evil on TV?

Strike and Robin are returning to our screens to solve another thrilling mystery with an air date finally confirmed

Tom Burke’s Cormoran Strike is returning to our TV screens this February and it looks as though he’ll really have his work cut out for him in the new two-part book adaptation.

Advertisement

Based on JK Rowling’s third Cormoran Strike novel, Career of Evil is penned by Tom Edge, who also adapted the second book, The Silkworm, and sees Strike and his assistant, Robin (Holliday Grainger) taking on a very sinister case.

Robin receives a severed leg in the post, and Strike is soon on the trail of potential suspects – all of whom have personal vendettas against him. Meanwhile, her fiancé, Matthew’s jealousy threatens their relationship and impending marriage. He’s not best pleased to see her working on chilling cases and his anger intensifies when Robin and Strike go away overnight.

Advertisement

When is Strike back on TV?

The second episode of Strike: Career of Evil will air on BBC1 on Sunday 4th March at 9pm.