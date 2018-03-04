Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The new series starts 7.30pm, Sunday 4th March on BBC1

Advertisement

What can we expect from the show?

Hold the Sunset is an oddly shapeless sort of creature. It doesn’t have many real laughs, only gently comic business that its expert cast make the very most of. But because they do, and because it deals with a stage of life many viewers can recognise – retirement, having troublesome adult offspring, and so on – it is pleasantly watchable.

Underwritten it may be (Alison Steadman’s character is barely there, but being Steadman, she makes it work), but you could watch the cast, in their leafy suburban sitcomland, riffing away indefinitely. This week Anne Reid as interfering cleaner Mrs Gale takes centre stage, trying to fix Roger and Wendy’s marriage. Step one: tell Wendy she comes over “like a vengeful harpy”.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Advertisement

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)