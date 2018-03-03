What time is The Voice UK on TV?
Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs
The singing contest continues on Saturday 3rd March at 8.30pm on ITV.
Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?
Here’s how all of the singers have been paired up on the Battles this weekend and who’s singing off against who:
Anna Willison-Holt vs. Nandi
Song: Teardrops – Womack & Womack (Joss Stone Version)
RYT vs. Jamie Grey
Song: Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
Jake Benson vs. Jilly Riley
Song: Every Breath You Take – The Police
Harri Oakland vs. Ross Anderson
Song: September Song – JP Cooper
Chloe Jones vs. Kalon Rae
Song: Vincent – Don McLean
Bailey Nelsen vs. Kirby Frost
Song: Friends – Justin Bieber and BloodPop
Jason Nicholson-Porter vs. Tesni Jones
Song: Let It Be – The Beatles
Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?
Here's your full guide to The Voice UK teams
What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?
Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?
The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.