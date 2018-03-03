Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 3rd March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?

Here’s how all of the singers have been paired up on the Battles this weekend and who’s singing off against who:

Anna Willison-Holt vs. Nandi

Song: Teardrops – Womack & Womack (Joss Stone Version)

RYT vs. Jamie Grey

Song: Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Jake Benson vs. Jilly Riley

Song: Every Breath You Take – The Police

Harri Oakland vs. Ross Anderson

Song: September Song – JP Cooper

Chloe Jones vs. Kalon Rae

Song: Vincent – Don McLean

Bailey Nelsen vs. Kirby Frost

Song: Friends – Justin Bieber and BloodPop

Jason Nicholson-Porter vs. Tesni Jones

Song: Let It Be – The Beatles

Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?

Here’s your full guide to The Voice UK teams can be found here.

What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest. As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.