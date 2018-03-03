What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. in their Voice chairs ITV, TL

The singing contest continues on Saturday 3rd March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?

Here’s how all of the singers have been paired up on the Battles this weekend and who’s singing off against who:

Anna Willison-Holt vs. Nandi

Anna Willison-Holt vs. Nandi on The Voice UK
Anna Willison-Holt vs. Nandi on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Teardrops – Womack & Womack (Joss Stone Version)

RYT vs. Jamie Grey

RYT Vs Jamie Grey on The Voice UK
RYT Vs Jamie Grey on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Jake Benson vs. Jilly Riley

Jake Benson vs. Jilly Riley on The Voice UK
Jake Benson vs. Jilly Riley on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Every Breath You Take – The Police

Harri Oakland vs. Ross Anderson

Harri Oakland vs. Ross Anderson on The Voice UK
Harri Oakland vs. Ross Anderson on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: September Song – JP Cooper

Chloe Jones vs. Kalon Rae

Chloe Jones vs. Kalon Rae on The Voice UK
Chloe Jones vs. Kalon Rae on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Vincent – Don McLean

Bailey Nelsen vs. Kirby Frost

Bailey Nelsen vs. Kirby Frost on The Voice UK
Bailey Nelsen vs. Kirby Frost on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Friends – Justin Bieber and BloodPop

Jason Nicholson-Porter vs. Tesni Jones

Jason Nicholson-Porter vs. Tesni Jones on The Voice UK
Jason Nicholson-Porter vs. Tesni Jones on The Voice UK (ITV)

Song: Let It Be – The Beatles

Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?

Here’s your full guide to The Voice UK teams can be found here.

What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest.
As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

