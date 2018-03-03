The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through the Battle Rounds?

It's time for the coaches to pick their final teams as the ITV show moves on from the Blind Auditions – watch all the performances and find out who went through the Battle Rounds this week

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up. With Blind Auditions over, it’s time for the coaches to whittle down their teams and watch their acts go head to head in the Battle Rounds.

Going into the Battle Round shows on ITV, each coach had ten acts on their team. But by the time this round is over, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs will have just five acts still remaining.

However, with each coach allowed one ‘steal’, a rejected act could yet make it through to the latter stages.

Watch all the performances from the first Battle Round episode, and find out who made it through. Tune in next Saturday for the next Battle Round from 8.30pm on ITV.

Which coaches have used their steal?

Both Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson have used their steals, meaning that only Tom Jones and will.i.am are now able to poach singers from their fellow coaches’ teams.

Team Olly

Holly Ellison

Holly was pitted against Chris James in The Battles as the pair had to sing I’d Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf & Lorraine Crosby – and it was Holly who came out triumphant and made it through to the Knockouts.

Kade Smith – STOLEN FROM WILL

After losing out to Tai in the Battle on Team Will, it looked like Kade Smith was about to be sent home. However, Olly used his steal and saved the 17-year-old window cleaner from elimination.

Here are the singers on Team Olly who still have to do Battle:

Debbie Aramide

Bailey Nelsen

Shane McCormack

Kirby Frost

Jamie Grey

Ivy Paige

RYT

Lauren Bannon

Team Tom

Eliza Gutteridge

Eliza had a fight on her hands taking on Courtney O’Neil with Rachel Platten’s Fight Song. But ultimately it was the teenager from Cumbria who won out and made it through to the next round.

Lucy Milburn

In something of a shock result, Lucy Milburn beat viewer favourite Simon Davies as they performed Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes in the Battles. Simon’s rendition of Sign of the Times in his Blind Audition has now been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.

Here are the singers on Team Tom who still have to do Battle:

Kalon Rae

Chloe Jones

Jade Williams

Ruti Olajugbagbe

Saskia Eng

Wayne Ellington

Team Will

Mark Asari

After a stirring performance of Don’t Let Go by En Vogue, will.i.am chose to save Mark and sent duo Loaded Sista home.

Tai

This was one Battle that had nothing but a happy ending. After will.i.am chose to save Tai over Kade Smith, coach Olly Murs stepped in. He was suitably blown away by Kade’s performance of Ben E King’s Stand By Me that he used his steal on the teenager.

Donel Mangena

Donel’s Blind Audition was memorable to say the least. Although that had more to do with his grandma gatecrashing the stage! Anyway, he put in another fantastic performance in the Battles and will.i.am opted to save him over Rhianna Abrey after they sang Rain by The Script.

However, it wasn’t over yet. Rhianna moved to Team JHud after Jennifer Hudson stole her.

Here are the singers on Team Will who still have to do Battle:

Paige Young

Anna Willison Holt

Wesu Wallace

Chantelle Nandi

Team Jennifer

Belle Voci

Who thought that Smells Like Teen Spirit could be opera-ified? Well Belle Voci and Scarlett Quigley certainly gave it their best shot, and it was the duo who ultimately won out.