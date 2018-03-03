How to win Orlando tickets on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Here's how you can win one of 200 tickets to Universal Orlando Resort

Saturday Night Takeaway 2018’s series finale is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with Ant and Dec broadcasting live from Universal Orlando Resort for the last episode on Saturday 7th April.

The good news is they’re taking 200 fans with them – and you could be there too!

A prize draw will see the lucky few boarding a chartered plane from London Gatwick for a week’s holiday to the US: for the chance to be on that flight all you have to do is click here and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

The series finale spectacular will also feature huge stunts, star guests and lots of surprises.

In 2017, the series climax of Saturday Night Takeaway saw Ant and Dec broadcasting live from Disneyworld in Florida for a huge spectacular.

But this year, executive producer Pete Ogden told RadioTimes.com that he thinks they’ve topped it.

“We’re going to do our biggest audience giveaway ever,” he said. “We are doing our finale from another really exciting place and we’re going to be taking more audience than ever.

“It really is [difficult to top last year] but I think we have, if I’m honest,” he added. “Disneyworld were so incredible and it was a British television first – it was challenging and massive and exciting.

“There are an army of people behind the scenes that have to go and find the passports, we have to apply for the winners’ ESTAs which is like a mini visa – and some of them only win two or three days before we fly so there is literally an army of people going, ‘Passports, tickets, money!’.

“It’s really frantic, and that’s why I suppose lots of other shows don’t do it because it is such a challenge. But it’s one that we love. Every year I’m like, ‘Are we going to go abroad again because how are we going to beat it?’ and we just feel like it’s something that people seem to really enjoy.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturdays on ITV