Meet the finalists of All Together Now

Everything you need to know about the acts competing to impress Geri Horner and the rest of The 100

100 judges, five heats and a lot of singing, it all comes down to this: the All Together Now final where 10 acts will battle it out for a £50,000 prize.

But who are the competitors? Here are the singers hoping to impress Geri Horner and the rest of The 100 judging panel this weekend…

Heat 1 acts

Michael Rice

From: Hartlepool

First Audition song: Proud Mary by Tina Turner

Audition score: 100/100

A very nervous Michael wowed the judges with his upbeat Creedence Clearwater Revival cover, but it wasn’t his first brush with fame. Aged 16 and working in a fish and chip shop, Michael auditioned for 2014 series of The X Factor where he sang for Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Mel B and Louis Walsh, performing I Look To You by Whitney Houston.

The Sundaes

From: London and Brighton

First audition song: Enough is Enough by Donna Summer

First audition score: 88/100

Sing-off song: Shout by Lulu

Describing themselves as “simply the ‘biggest’ girl group in town”, the trio – Chocolate (Keris Lea), Strawberry (Amy Goater) and Vanilla (Andrea Lily Martin) – had to fight for their place in the final after finishing second in their heat. Fortunately, the girl’s Lulu cover in the sing-off got 91 of The 100 on their feet, sending The Sundaes into the last show.

Heat 2 acts

Tabi Gazele

From: Reading

Audition song: Treasure by Bruno Mars

Audition score: 96/100

“It has such a feel-good, old-school groove and whenever I’ve sung it before people really get into it,” Tabi – a singer who recently gave up her administrator job to pursue her dream – says about her audition song. And get into it the judges did: almost all The 100 stood up. Only four judges (including Paulus, of course) stayed seated.

Karl Lewis

From: Swansea

Audition song: Shut up and Dance by Walk The Moon

Audition score: 86/100

Sing-off song: Wonderwall by Oasis

Although the Welsh builder-turned-events-singer managed to get 86 judges off their behinds in his first audition, his score wasn’t good enough to go straight into the final. Karl was sent into the sing-off where he opted for a cover of Wonderwall. And it turned out to be a cliche The 100 didn’t mind hearing: 82 judges stood up during this performance – 60 more than did the same for Karl’s opponent.

Heat 3 acts

Jodie Steele

From: Basingstoke

Audition song: I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston

Audition score: 97/100

The musical theatre performer blew away the judges with a beautifully-stripped down version of the Houston classic. Geri Horner in particular was a fan, saying the performance was “cute, effortless and instantly likeable”.

Chloe Griffiths

From: Wilmslow

Audition song: Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbra Streisand

Audition score: 80/100

Sing-off song: Get Here by Oleta Adams

Chloe’s in the final, but only just. Her Barbra Streisand performance is the second lowest audition score of all the finalists. And she barely scraped through the sing-off too: Chloe only managed a score of 31 (luckily her opponent only got 18 judges to press their buttons).

But remember, that’s history now and it’s all to sing for in the final.

Heat 4 acts

Victoria Oruwari

From: London

Audition song: Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music

Score: 95/100

Quite a few tears were shed as the music teacher delivered her performance of the cinema classic. Geri Horner herself looked on the verge of crying as she told Victoria, “You touched our hearts […] You were singing from your heart!”

Rachael Hawnt

From: Portsmouth

Audition song: Skyfall by Adele

Audition score: 66

Sing-off song: Alone by Heart

Rachael had a lucky route into the final. Her cover of the James Bond soundtrack only earned her 66 – the lowest-scoring first audition song of all finalists. However, in the sing-off she scored a massive 97, a whole 90 points above her opponent.

Heat 5 acts

James Thompson

From: Derby

Audition song: Ordinary People by John Legend

Score: 100

Dry eyes. There weren’t many left in the All Together Now studio after James’ audition. Geri said the student had “obvious talent” and delivered an “understated” performance.

Rachel Lee Stephens

From: Rhondda Valley

Audition song: I Am Telling You from Dreamgirls

Score: 90/100

Sing-off song: Run by Leona Lewis

Last but by no means least, Rachel is definitely one to look out for. No, she didn’t sail straight into the final, but with a first audition score of 90, she’s the highest scoring act this series to end up in the sing-off. And it’s there the call centre worker managed to improve on her audition, racking up a gigantic score of 94.

The All Together Now final is on 7:15pm Saturday 3rd March, BBC1