How to get tickets for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Everything you need to know about how to join the live audience on the ITV entertainment show

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec are back with a new series of their shiny-floor variety show, Saturday Night Takeaway.

Grab tickets to get in on the action and experience a combination of audience surprises, outlandish stunts and celebrity guests from Kylie Minogue to David Walliams.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Takeaway?

You can apply for tickets for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on the Applause Store website.

How much are they?

If your application is successful, tickets are completely free.

How many tickets can you get at once?

You can request up to four tickets at a time.

Is there an age restriction?

Yes, you must be over the age of 18 to get tickets.

Who’s appearing on the show this series?

Find out who’ll be joining the double act here.

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

