What time is Requiem on TV?

What time is Requiem on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC1’s new supernatural thriller

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 05/05/2017 - Programme Name: Requiem - TX: n/a - Episode: Requiem - early release (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 MAY 5TH 2017*** Matilda (LYDIA WILSON) - (C) New Pictures - Photographer: Adrian Rogers

Friday nights just got a whole lot spookier. Here’s everything you need to know about Requiem – from plot details to who’s in the cast…

What time is it on TV?

Requiem continues on Friday 2nd March at 9pm on BBC1. *It is not showing as usual on Friday 23rd February because Six Nations is on.* But you don’t have to wait – because the whole series was made available as a box set on iPlayer after the first episode aired.

What’s it about?

In 1994, a toddler mysteriously vanished from a small Welsh village. In London more than two decades later, the mother of rising cello star Matilda Gray commits suicide, and nobody knows why.

Among her possessions, Matilda unearths evidence that links her mother to the Welsh girl’s disappearance all those years ago.

The six-part thriller, from the producers of The Missing, follows Matilda as she travels to Wales, determined to find the truth. On the way, she discovers terrifying secrets in the remote community and supernatural elements begin to take hold.

Who’s in the cast?

Lydia Wilson (About Time) plays the lead, and is joined by an ensemble cast including Joel Fry (W1A), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Claire Rushbrook (Kiri). Meet the full cast here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…

