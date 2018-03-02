Accessibility Links

The One Show to air extended UK snow special this Friday

The One Show to air extended UK snow special this Friday

In a change to the TV listings, BBC1 will broadcast an hour-long special with Alex Jones and Ore Oduba, with MasterChef moving to later in the evening

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Alex Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Alex Jones and Ore Oduba will present a special extended edition of The One Show this Friday night, airing viewers’ stories of the recent UK snow.

In a change to the published schedules, BBC1 will broadcast an hour-long episode looking at the fierce weather that has gripped the country over the past few days.

“Ore and Alex will keep the home fires burning tonight,” information from the BBC explains. “Hearing viewers’ stories from across the country about the weather, they’ll also be talking to Vicky McClure and Tom Davis about their comedy crime drama Action Team.”

The change in schedules mean that The One Show will air from 7pm until just before 8pm. EastEnders will follow on BBC1, with MasterChef – originally scheduled at 7.30pm – now airing at 8.30pm.

The One Show

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Alex Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

