What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest.

As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.