Is there going to be a second series of Survival of the Fittest?

The first series of the ITV2 reality show is done and dusted - but will there be a series two?

As the sun sets on the first ever series of Survival of the Fittest, the show dubbed ‘the winter Love Island’, will there be a series two?

The show hasn’t shone in the ratings quite like Love Island, which managed to draw 2.43 million viewers for its final and achieve the highest ever viewing figures for ITV2.

Survival of the Fittest debuted with overnight ratings of 0.59 million and dipped to 0.30 million by its penultimate week, with the show not capturing the zeitgeist of the nation in quite the same way as Love Island did in 2017.

However it’s worth bearing in mind that this has been Survival of the Fittest’s debut series. Love Island had a rather humble beginning and only really got into its stride by the third run, achieving record ratings and making stars out of contestants like Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes.

At the moment, ITV haven’t made any announcements about the fate of the reality series but watch this space for updates.