Here’s how Ant and Dec are celebrating 100 episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway

Here's everything you need to know, from the guest stars to what's happening in the 100th episode and brand new mini-series Saturday Knight Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has returned to ITV with a bang.

Advertisement

Amanda Holden got pranked something rotten and Dec even donned Kylie Minogue’s infamous gold hot pants in the first episode.

But this week’s show looks to be even more spectacular as Ant and Dec celebrate the 100th episode of Saturday Night Takeaway and they return with a brand new mini-series Saturday Knight Takeaway.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show:

What is Saturday Knight Takeaway and who’s in it?

Following on from Who Shot Simon Cowell? and The Missing Crown Jewels, the next mini-series is called Saturday Knight Takeaway and starts this week.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Pete Ogden explained: “This year, members of The Honoured start going missing and Ant and Dec have to find out why and who is taking them.”

Here’s a preview clip:

He also revealed that there are “not quite 30 but certainly a number” of celebrities starring in the skit including Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox, David Walliams, Alan Shearer, Judy Murray and Gareth Malone.

What’s happening for the 100th episode of Saturday Night Takeaway?

“We’re going to have a big celebration, looking back over the years with lots of surprises,” Pete told us. He has also promised a few “big surprises” for some of the show’s most dedicated fans.

“We’re going to have a very special version of Win the Ads and the Ant vs Dec is going to really challenge Ant and Dec’s knowledge of the past 100 shows,” he adds of the special celebration. “They’re going to be under pressure to remember what they’ve done.”

Who are the musical stars on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Lock up your mums. The End of the Show Show guest performers this week are Michael Ball and Alfie Boe:

We’re having a Ball! And a Boe! @mrmichaelball and @AlfieBoe are performing on the End of The Show Show this week ✨ pic.twitter.com/qIbdtOV3oC — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 1, 2018

Who is the guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr is going to be in the booth doing all of the announcements this week on Saturday Night Takeaway:

He’s the star of stage and screen and now he’s on your telly! Cuba Gooding Jr. is this week's Guest Announcer! pic.twitter.com/Hz0Xygx6Da — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 1, 2018

Advertisement

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 3rd March at 7pm on ITV