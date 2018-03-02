Accessibility Links

Gogglebox star quits the C4 series to ‘pursue a career in TV’

Chris Butland-Steed, one of the original stars, has left the reality review show

Chris Butland-Steed

Chris Butland-Steed, AKA one of the Brighton hairdressers from Gogglebox, has announced he’s leaving the Channel 4 show.

Writing on Twitter, Butland-Steed, who has featured on the review series alongside Stephen Webb since its 2013 debut, said he was “pursuing a career in TV”, although he didn’t reveal what his new screen ventures would be.

While saying he was looking for a “new start” after getting married to husband Tony last year, Butland-Steed also wished Webb and Webb’s mother (‘Mummy Pat’) “all the best”, adding he would be looking forward to watching them every week. C4 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Chris and ‘Mummy Pat’ would appear together in future episodes.

The spokesperson added: “Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series of Gogglebox.”

After announcing his departure, the stars of Gogglebox – including June Bernicoff, who left the show after the death of husband Leon last year – passed on messages to Chris.

Gogglebox returns for its 11th series tonight at 9pm

