Gogglebox star quits the C4 series to ‘pursue a career in TV’

Chris Butland-Steed, one of the original stars, has left the reality review show

Chris Butland-Steed, AKA one of the Brighton hairdressers from Gogglebox, has announced he’s leaving the Channel 4 show.

Advertisement

Writing on Twitter, Butland-Steed, who has featured on the review series alongside Stephen Webb since its 2013 debut, said he was “pursuing a career in TV”, although he didn’t reveal what his new screen ventures would be.

While saying he was looking for a “new start” after getting married to husband Tony last year, Butland-Steed also wished Webb and Webb’s mother (‘Mummy Pat’) “all the best”, adding he would be looking forward to watching them every week. C4 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Chris and ‘Mummy Pat’ would appear together in future episodes.

The spokesperson added: “Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series of Gogglebox.”

I’d like to announce I've decided to leave Gogglebox and am looking forward to the exciting adventures that lay ahead! Huge thanks to @C4Gogglebox @Channel4 for the amazing experiences I’ve had & wish cast & crew well. Massive thanks to the fans for their support! #watchthisspace pic.twitter.com/2T8JpA3Y7E — Chris#Butland-Steed (@CButlandSteed) February 22, 2018

After announcing his departure, the stars of Gogglebox – including June Bernicoff, who left the show after the death of husband Leon last year – passed on messages to Chris.

Sorry to hear that Chris but Good Luck for your future ventures? You'll be sadly missed! — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) February 22, 2018

Sad news chris 😢 Good luck for the future love Jenny and lee xx https://t.co/bMpptSaX5B — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) February 22, 2018

Nooo! You're one of the originals😭 all the best man. Good luck in whatever else you do xx — Baasit Siddiqui #gogglebox (@baasitsiddiqui) February 22, 2018

So sad to hear you’re leaving! All the best in your next chapter, you’ll be missed lots of love from us both💖 — Ellie&Izzi Gogglebox (@ellieandizzi) February 22, 2018

Advertisement

Gogglebox returns for its 11th series tonight at 9pm