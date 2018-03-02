Gogglebox dedicates first episode of new series to Leon Bernicoff

This is the first series of the Channel 4 show not to feature Leon or his wife June after the 83-year-old favourite passed away in December last year

Gogglebox paid a touching tribute to Leon Bernicoff last night in the first episode to air since the show favourite’s death.

Advertisement

Leon passed away aged 83 in December last year; this series is the first not to feature Leon or his wife June. However, the mischievous Liverpudlian was not forgotten, with Gogglebox including a message at the end of the episode in memory of him.

The message at the end of the episode simply read, “In loving memory of Leon Bernicoff”. Channel 4’s Twitter feed also shared a video of Leon and June together, with Leon declaring, “Life’s all about love”.

83-year-old Leon died aged 83 on 23rd December 2017 after a short illness. June later confirmed that she would not be returning to the Channel 4 series without her husband, calling their journey on the show together “a great adventure”.

However, June still tuned in to watch the latest episode on Friday.

Goodnight Folks! Hope you all enjoyed GoggleBox as much as I did. A great way to begin the weekend. Never fails to entertain. Great show!!😀😀 — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) February 23, 2018

Many fans expressed their sadness at knowing they wouldn’t be seeing Leon and June on screen anymore.

Watching #Gogglebox missing Leon already and love to June who is watching @LeonAndJune — Masato Jones🇯🇵🇬🇧 (@masato_jones) February 23, 2018

Lovely touch to dedicate the first show of the new series to Leon! Think they need to use old clips of @LeonAndJune in future episodes so we don't miss them too much! ❤️ #Gogglebox — Sammi (@_SammiOwen) February 23, 2018

#Gogglebox I remember Leon, while watching "Gladiator" seeing the scene where R Crowe is dying & sees his deceased family approaching, saying, "he's going back to her, I'll go back to you always June, Always". It made me cry. #LeonTheLegend @C4Gogglebox — Lady Kismuil Brodie (@Kismuil) February 23, 2018

Delighted tonight’s #gogglebox was a tribute to the very lovely Leon. Leon and June, you will be sorely missed 💕💜 — ☔️☔️☔️JAYNE CARR (@hotjayne) February 23, 2018

Advertisement

Gogglebox continues every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. Catch up on the first episode of the new series on All4.