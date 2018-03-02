Gogglebox dedicates first episode of new series to Leon Bernicoff

Accessibility Links

This is the first series of the Channel 4 show not to feature Leon or his wife June after the 83-year-old favourite passed away in December last year

C4 screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDLgea6jJWk, TL

Gogglebox paid a touching tribute to Leon Bernicoff last night in the first episode to air since the show favourite’s death.

Leon passed away aged 83 in December last year; this series is the first not to feature Leon or his wife June. However, the mischievous Liverpudlian was not forgotten, with Gogglebox including a message at the end of the episode in memory of him.

Gogglebox Leon
(Channel 4)

The message at the end of the episode simply read, “In loving memory of Leon Bernicoff”. Channel 4’s Twitter feed also shared a video of Leon and June together, with Leon declaring, “Life’s all about love”.

83-year-old Leon died aged 83 on 23rd December 2017 after a short illness. June later confirmed that she would not be returning to the Channel 4 series without her husband, calling their journey on the show together “a great adventure”.

However, June still tuned in to watch the latest episode on Friday.

Many fans expressed their sadness at knowing they wouldn’t be seeing Leon and June on screen anymore.

Gogglebox continues every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. Catch up on the first episode of the new series on All4.

