Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Eamonn Holmes, Tom Jones and Torvill and Dean go missing in Saturday Knight Takeaway

Eamonn Holmes, Tom Jones and Torvill and Dean go missing in Saturday Knight Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway's brand new mini-series sees members of The Honoured mysteriously disappearing

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Eamonn Holmes, Tom Jones and Torvill and Dean have gone missing.

Advertisement

Well, sort of.

A brand new mini-series starts this week on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway called Saturday Knight Takeaway (see what they did there?) where members of The Honoured start going missing. And it’s up to Ant and Dec to find out what’s going on.

Joanna Lumley – who describes herself as being like Ant and Dec’s “younger sister” – shows the boys footage from The Voice UK, This Morning and Dancing on Ice that sees national treasures Tom Jones, Eamonn Holmes and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean vanishing into thin air.

But who will be revealed as the Big Baddie?

Alongside Lumley is an all-star cast including Judy Murray, Michael Sheen, Emilia Fox and David Walliams, and you can see more of what happens on the 100th episode of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Advertisement

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 3rd March at 7pm

You might like

Dec performs with Kylie in the End of the Show Show on Saturday Night Takeaway (YouTube, JG)

Comedy gold Dec steals the show on Saturday Night Takeaway in gold Kylie hot pants and wig

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

How to enter Win the Ads on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

How to appear on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more