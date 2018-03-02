Benidorm creator rubbishes reports ITV comedy has been cancelled

Has Benidorm been cancelled? Derren Litten says there's no cause for concern

Benidorm creator and screenwriter Darren Litten has rubbished claims that the ITV comedy is set to be cancelled.

Advertisement

A report in The Sun claimed that “the current tenth series of Benidorm will be the last amid falling ratings,” saying that bosses at ITV have “quietly axed” the long-running sitcom set at a resort in Spain.

But while ITV has yet to confirm the show’s return – a spokesman said that “no decision” has been made about a further series – Litten seems pretty confident that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Benidorm

“Don’t make me f**king laugh,” he tweeted ahead of the new series. “I enjoyed that story after series 6. And 7 and 8 and 9…”

And apparently The Sun are running a story tomorrow on how #Benidorm has been cancelled. Don’t make me fucking laugh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 (I enjoyed that story after series 6. And 7 and 8 and 9…) 🌴 — Derren Litten (@DerrenLitten) February 28, 2018

Advertisement

The tenth series of the National Television Award-winning show only began airing on Wednesday 28th February. In another tweet, Litten confirmed there’ll be no more filming this year as the team heads out on a live tour, Benidorm on Stage.