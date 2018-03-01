Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The series continues 9.10pm Saturday 3rd March, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

Sad to relate, the plot runs into quicksand and the dialogue lurches off into a netherworld of naffness. “I’ve made a mess of everything, haven’t I?” witters Paris, sounding more like a mixed-up EastEnders character than a man who has triggered the Trojan War.

Meanwhile, King Priam comes over a bit too 1940s when, in the midst of a siege, he informs the Trojans, “I’ve therefore no choice but to implement rationing on the whole city.” It’s hardly Homeric.

The general toshiness is almost so bad it’s good, but not quite, sadly. One storyline, for instance, focuses on Helen’s selfless virtue; but in a key scene, the costume department have other ideas, and focus on her cleavage instead.

Review by David Butcher

This is going to be EPIC.#Troy: Fall of a City. Starts 17th February on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oZa9dQTqK9 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 7, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for, but you can find a full guide here.

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne