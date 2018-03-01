Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Series 11 of the documentary show starts 9pm Wednesday 7th March on C4

Ladies and gentlemen, #oneborn is back! Here's an exclusive preview of what you can expect from our new series, starting Wednesday 7th March at 9pm on @Channel4. 👶👶👶 pic.twitter.com/EHdrnd8J1y — One Born Every Minute 👶 (@C4OneBorn) February 28, 2018

What can we expect from the first episode?

The 11th series moves to Birmingham Women’s Hospital, and this opening episode displays everything that makes the show so enduringly appealing: love stories, triumph over hardship and, of course, babies.

Samantha, 25, and Tony, 29, are having their third baby, but her complex medical history, including childhood leukaemia, along with a tragic first pregnancy, means this is a fraught and frightening experience.

It’s the second baby for Rav, 44 and Sharon, 33, whose workplace fling (their first kiss was in the security cupboard) turned into something more serious. And Rhiana, 26, and Lee, 30, are having their second child; her first birth was textbook, but the second is less straightforward.

Review by Hannah Shaddock