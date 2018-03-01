Everything you need to know about the Lee Mack sitcom

What time is Not Going Out on TV?

Series 9 of the BBC sitcom starts 9pm March 8th, BBC1

What can we expect from the first episode?

I like the way that in his sitcom of suburban woe, Lee Mack adopts the body language of a man weighed down by life. Whenever he tries to demonstrate to his wife or her parents that he’s not the cretin they think, events prove otherwise, and all his wisecracks can’t help him.

As series nine opens, there’s no shortage of wisecracks: no show on TV cleaves more faithfully to the old-school set-up/gag rhythm, with all the pleasing regularity of a comedy drum machine. When Lee accidentally wreaks havoc on his parents-in-law’s lawn, he suggests, “How about we say foxes did it – how does that sound?” and wife Lucy shoots back, “Like a John Lewis Christmas advert.”

Strong support as always comes from a nicely sour supporting cast, particularly Geoffrey Whitehead as Lee’s withering father-in-law – a comedy type he long ago perfected. Nobody can spoon more contempt into the two syllables of “Good God!”.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the characters and actors to look out for…

Lee Lee Mack

Lucy Sally Bretton

Anna Abigail Cruttenden

Toby Hugh Dennis

Wendy Deborah Grant

Geoffrey Geoffrey Whitehead

Molly Francesca Newman

Benji Max Pattison