What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama continues Monday 5th March, 9pm on ITV

Advertisement

What can I expect from the first episode?

How about this for a memorable line of dialogue: “She said you squeezed your mouse to death last night!” If a better quote emerges during 2018, I’ll be surprised.

And if a more bonkers drama than Marcella makes it to the screen this year, I’ll be astonished. It’s the new Rellik, a huge steaming bowl of weirdness and barely comprehensible plots, all swirling together in a big stew of nonsense.

Marcella (Anna Friel) makes the mouse comment to her strange son, Edward, destroyer of rodents, as she thumps into his school playground. His dad, her angry ex, wants to take the kids to live in Singapore. Frankly, I don’t blame him. Children – GO! Meanwhile, Mum investigates a murder.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the actors and characters to look out for…

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

Advertisement

You can find a full guide to the show’s cast and characters here.