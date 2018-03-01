What time is Collateral on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the new thriller with Carey Mulligan, John Simm and Billie Piper

David Hare’s drama continues Monday 5th March, 9pm on BBC2.

What can we expect from the next episode?

The sad case of the pizza delivery rider shot dead by a female Army captain has opened out to paint a broad, tragic picture. We knew it would; this is a David Hare story after all. The downside of that is that occasionally we get worthy speechifying, especially from the Labour MP played by John Simm.

“It’s called a free market,” he hectors his party leader at one point tonight. “Do you know what that means? The free movement of people! You can’t have one without the other.” When she replies, “What is this, civics class?” we know how she feels, because the whole drama is a bit like that.

But DI Kip Glaspie, the empathetic cop at the centre of the story, is a memorable creation. Not a maverick or a loner but a sane, sorted woman, brought to life well by Carey Mulligan. Although why it was significant that Kip was once a pole vaulter, we may never know.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

The drama stars Carey Mulligan (as DI Kip Glaspie), John Simm (David Mars), Nicola Walker (Jane Oliver) and Billie Piper (Karen Mars). You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here.

