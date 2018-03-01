Everything you need to know about the new show from the former Bake Off judge

What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?

The series continues Monday 5th March, 8.30pm on BBC1

What is the show about?

Classic Mary Berry sees the food writer demonstrates a range of recipes to tempt family and friends, featuring classics, simple British dishes and modern favourites.

What can we expect from the next episode?

Nothing exceptional in the Berry recipes in this episode, just familiar dishes, neatly tweaked. But it’s the tweaks that catch the eye, so even if you’re unlikely to cook Mary’s recipe for drop scones anytime soon, you come away thinking you might just try her idea of adding a scrape of orange zest to pancake batter.

I wasn’t sure that the bacon, avocado and chicken salad, though delicious-looking, “couldn’t be any lighter” as Mary claimed, but the principle of ditching mayo for a dressing of yoghurt flavoured with mustard and tarragon (one of her top herbs) was an eye-opener. She also pays a visit to an enlightened primary school in South London where the kids grow their own vegetables.

Review by David Butcher