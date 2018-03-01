Westworld creators reveal which characters are returning for season 2

Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Luke Hemsworth are all set to appear in the new season

Westworld show-runners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have confirmed which characters will be returning for season 2, and there’s good news for fans of Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale and Shannon Woodward’s Elsie Hughes.

The duo have assured fans that both have survived that deadly board meeting at the board meeting that closed out the debut season and that they will return alongside already confirmed season 2 stars Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Ed Harris (The Man in Black) and Thandie Newton (Maeve).

With regards to Thompson’s return, Joy says: ““She is back and causes trouble. She went from this controlled person playing this chess game with Ford. He takes out her king and queen in one fell swoop. Now she’s left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else.”

The Thor: Ragnarok star will be joined by fellow returnees Simon Quakerman (Lee Sizemore), Louis Herthum (Peter Abernathy), Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs), Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather) and Jimmi Simpson, who reprises his role as a younger incarnation of The Man in Black.

Sadly, Anthony Hopkins is not expected to appear as Dr. Robert Ford, who was killed by Dolores in last season’s finale, but a younger version of Ford will be played by another actor in flashbacks.

Westworld returns on Monday 23rd April on Sky Atlantic