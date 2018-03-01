Mo Jamil hits back at Paloma Faith over The Voice UK criticism: ‘She should check her facts’

The reigning winner - previously known as Mo Adeniran - disagrees with the former coach who said there was 'no system in place' to support artists on The Voice UK

The Voice UK winner Mo Jamil has said that Paloma Faith needs to “check her facts” after she spoke out against the show.

Jamil, who is the reigning champion of the ITV show, has told RadioTimes.com that he disagrees with the former coach – who in a recent interview said The Voice doesn’t support its artists in the same way as The X Factor does.

Earlier this year, Faith said: “There’s no system in place to support the artists. It’s just like, ‘alright, we’ve finished filming, off you go’.

“Simon Cowell supports the people on his shows,” she continued. “He’s emotionally invested in making it work because he doesn’t ever want to be defeated. I don’t think there’s anyone else doing that.”

However, Mo told us: “I’d disagree with that.

“I don’t know what happened in past years but I can say that since I’ve won everything’s been great for me. I think maybe she should check her facts, as I’ve had support from day one.

“I’ve had a lot of support and a lot of people around me to try and prepare me for this moment,” he added. “I’ve had a manager since I came off The Voice and they’ve been very supportive, I’m always in contact with my label and I’ve had lots of meetings to help prepare me for this. I’m not sure where she got her facts from but I’m really happy.”

Mo was mentored to victory by Jennifer Hudson and became the sixth winner of the talent show, beating Into the Ark and Jamie Miller.

Mo Jamil’s new single That Feeling is released Friday 2 March. His debut album Evolve will be released on Friday 30th March.