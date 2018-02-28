Viewers couldn’t handle seeing snails on celebs’ faces in bizarre 100 Years Younger beauty treatment
"I never thought I'd see Dot Cotton from EastEnders with 5 snails crawling all over her face"
Celebrities were subject to a novelty beauty treatment called the “snail facial” in a new ITV documentary and viewers could not handle it.
In the debut episode of 100 Years Younger in 21 Days on Tuesday night, June Brown, Shaun Ryder, Roy Walker, Claire King, Russell Grant, Sid Owen, Sherrie Hewson and Sandra Martin were whisked off to Sardinian rejuvenation clinic.
But one of the treatments was a little on the unconventional side, and consisted of five snails sliming their way across the celebrities’ faces in order to “reduce wrinkling and skin damage”.
The secret of looking young… Errr… snails?! #100YearsYounger in 21 Days. Starting now on @ITV! pic.twitter.com/54ZFXbXhPJ
— ITV (@ITV) February 27, 2018
Viewers were not keen on the snail facial, to put it lightly.
Snails on your face #100yearsyoungerin21days pic.twitter.com/1TflLHAQGG
— ⚡️ｃｒａｉｇ⚡️ (@cb_038) February 27, 2018
Would YOU allow snails to climb over your face! I’m up for most things, but…. 🐌 #100YearsYoungerin21Days
— Michael Perry -Mr Plant Geek™ (@mr_plantgeek) February 27, 2018
Hold up whilst I go get some snails out of the garden 🙄 #100YearsYoungerin21Days
— Jasmin (@JasminMann5) February 27, 2018
Even if my face looks like a road map at 50 I’m not ever putting snails on my face. #100YearsYoungerin21Days
— Reece Hutton (@reececallumhtn) February 27, 2018
Do you ever have those moments where you think 'I never thought I'd see something that'? Here's mine: I never thought I'd see Dot Cotton from Eastenders with 5 snails crawling all over her face. #100YearsYoungerin21Days pic.twitter.com/IRp7L8nGJo
— Ross Murray (@RosscoJammin) February 27, 2018
Snails on the face! No! The horror! 🤤🤢🐌Who knew the slime had collagen though. #100YearsYoungerin21Days #yuk
— Pooja Joshi (@TheycallmePuj) February 27, 2018
Oh no. No no no. Sod putting snails on my face!! #100YearsYoungerin21Days
— Chris Thornton🐘 (@chris_thorny) February 27, 2018
I would be FREAKING OUT right now #Snails #100YearsYoungerin21Days
— Karen (@ms_KLB) February 27, 2018
Meanwhile, 91-year-old EastEnders actress June Brown revealed not only her secret to staying so young – but also her “drawers”. Oops!
June Brown is 90 years young, but what's her secret? Will our celebs be able to look years younger after a few weeks.#100YearsYounger in 21 Days. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/QQc71w5Cxl
— ITV (@ITV) February 27, 2018
You’ve got to love this woman.