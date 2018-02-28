Sam Thompson letting one rip is one of the most entertaining things viewers have ever seen on Celebs Go Dating

Which probably says a lot about the show…

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson farted on Celebs Go Dating and viewers reckon it was the “best thing” to have ever happened on the series.

The offending trump – no, not that one – occurred during a meeting between Thompson and the show’s relationship advisers Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

It sent Essex into a fit of hysterical laughter, while Blackman looked on utterly bewildered.

Fans of the show couldn’t get enough of it.

This may be the best thing to have happened this series. 😂 — Jade (@JuneGloom20) February 27, 2018

Hilarious – haven’t laughed at something on TV like that for aaaaages – Nadia hysterical🤣😆😂😂😘 — nita p (@MAPierce3) February 27, 2018

@LadyNadiaEssex laughing at Sam's fart on #CelebsGoDating has got me CACKLING.

I'm obviously as immature as he is. pic.twitter.com/5NvBKmhJEB — Liv (@LivCR) February 27, 2018

I’ve been in a fowl mood all afternoon but @LadyNadiaEssex reaction to Sam farting has made my day 😂🙌🏼 #CelebsGoDating — SJP (@x_sjp) February 27, 2018

I just saw Sam fart on celebs go dating and I’m acc dyingggg rn 😂 — bana (@banakurdd) February 28, 2018