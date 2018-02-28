Accessibility Links

Sam Thompson letting one rip is one of the most entertaining things viewers have ever seen on Celebs Go Dating

Which probably says a lot about the show…

Sam Thompson, Celebs Go Dating (Channel 4, EH)

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson farted on Celebs Go Dating and viewers reckon it was the “best thing” to have ever happened on the series.

The offending trump – no, not that one – occurred during a meeting between Thompson and the show’s relationship advisers Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

It sent Essex into a fit of hysterical laughter, while Blackman looked on utterly bewildered.

Fans of the show couldn’t get enough of it.

