Ore Oduba and Dan Walker to host two new BBC1 game shows

Two new daytime game shows, hosted by Ore Oduba and Dan Walker respectively, have been commissioned by BBC1.

Advertisement

Strictly winner Oduba will front Hardball, which sees contestants racing against the clock to answer quiz questions and beat a rolling ball before it can catch up with them.

A BBC release explains the rules of Hardball: “Players step up to face the ball on 25 metres of track in front of which they are asked questions that test all aspects of their knowledge on topics as varied as pop music, history, sport and movies.

“Each question they answer correctly moves them further down the track. But the players are being chased by a ball that never stops – the Hardball. As soon as the ball passes them, the game is over.”

Six contestants per episode will battle it out to beath the ball, but just one gets through to the final where they’re in with the chance of winning thousands of pounds.

Oduba said: “I absolutely love Hardball, it does exactly what it says on the tin! Like the best quiz shows, a simple format but a game that’s not quite as easy as it first appears.

“I can’t wait to bring a bit of drama to daytime on BBC One. Once that ball starts rolling, it’s very hard to stop… Let’s hope our contestants – and the audience – can hold their breath.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, meanwhile, will host Chase the Case, a new “strategy game show” in which contestants have to trade general knowledge for information in order to secure the briefcase with the biggest prize inside.

The rules of the game are as follows: “Five players begin the game by being given a case containing a secret amount of cash.

“Players answer questions to win visits to a soundproof secret vault where they can learn information about what’s in their opponents’ cases.

“As they are never allowed to see inside their own case, the only way to figure out what they are carrying is by the power of deduction.

“The audience play along at home as they are privy to all of the intelligence acquired in the vault.”

Players can try to steal each other’s cases in “head-to-head challenges” but only the one who reaches the finish line first gets to take home the prize in the case they are holding.

Walker said: “I am delighted to be hosting Chase the Case. Within a few minutes of sitting down with the team from Bandicoot it sounded like they had come up with a show that is lively, engaging and audiences can join in the fun and play along at home. I can’t wait to start filming”.

Advertisement

Two other new daytime shows have also been commissioned by BBC1 – Coast & Country Auctions and Flipping Profit.