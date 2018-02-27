Why isn’t Holby City on BBC1 tonight?

Here's when you can see that missing episode...

Holby City fans tuning in to BBC1 this Tuesday evening are in for a minor disappointment. This week’s episode of the medical drama has been shifted in the schedules to make way for a replay of Swansea City’s fifth round FA Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Coverage of the match, starting at 8pm, also means crime drama Shetland, which was due to follow Holby, won’t.

The good news is they’re both on the next day instead. Holby City will now air on Wednesday 28th February at 8pm on BBC1, with Shetland immediately afterwards.

And the even better news is that you’ll have to wait one day less than normal to see the next episode. Yep, we’re all about the silver linings…