When is Electric Dreams back on TV?

The sci-fi series returns with four more episodes

The sci-fi anthology series inspired by Philip K Dick’s short stories is back. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

Electric Dreams continues on Monday 5th March at 10pm on Channel 4.

Here are the details of the remaining episodes in Electric Dreams’ split first series, as you can read below.

The new episode airing this week is…

Autofac

Cast includes: Juno Temple, Janelle Monae

Written by: Pacific Rim and Clash of the Titans’ Travis Beacham

Based on: Autofac by Philip K. Dick

Human society has collapsed, and a vast, automatic factory keeps humanity oppressed after deciding that freedom of choice and free will only delay consumption of its products. A small band of rebels (including Temple and Monae) are all that stand in the factory’s way – but when they resolve to destroy it, they may find that they’re the perfect consumers after all.

The other three new episodes are…

Father Thing (aired 26 February)

Cast includes: Greg Kinnear, Jack Gore, Mireille Enos

Written by: Michael Dinner

Based on: The Father-Thing by Philip K. Dick

As aliens quietly invade Earth by replacing individual humans, only a young boy (Gore) realises that his father (Kinnear) has become a dangerous monster. Desperate to protect his mother (Enos) and the human race in general, he must make terrible decisions to save them all.

Kill All Others

Cast includes: Mel Rodriguez, Vera Farmiga

Written by: Dee Rees, who also directs the episode

Based on: The Hanging Stranger by Philip K. Dick

Air date: TBC

After a politician (Farmiga) makes a shocking statement encouraging violence, a man is apparently murdered and left hanging from a lamppost. Mysteriously ignored by passersby, only one man (Rodriguez) questions the situation, making himself an instant target as dark forces close in.

Safe and Sound

Cast includes: Annalise Basso, Maura Tierney

Written by: The Man in the High Castle’s Kalen Egan and Travis Sentell

Based on: Foster You’re Dead by Philip K. Dick

Advertisement

An anxious small-town girl (Basso) moves to an enormous futuristic city with her mother (Maura Tierney), and finds her days gripped by fear and paranoia in a society obsessed with security and terrorist prevention. However, she soon finds some comfort from an unexpected source.