What time is Still Game on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Scottish sitcom

Here’s how to keep up with Glasgow codgers…

What time is it on TV?

Still Game is on Thursdays at 9.30pm on BBC1.

What is it about?

It’s a comedy following evergreen pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade as they cope with everything that modern life throws at them. It’s set in the fictional Glaswegian suburb of Craiglang.

Series eight will comprise of six episodes.

Who’s in the cast?

Series creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill play Jack and Victor. Their characters also appeared in the BBC Scotland sketch show Chewin’ the Fat.

The duo are joined by co-stars Paul Riley, Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell and more.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…