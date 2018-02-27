What time is Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Pamela Anderson on TV?

Everything you need to know about the interview with the former Baywatch star

Here’s how to watch the Pamela Anderson interview – and the topics we can expect Piers Morgan to cover…

What time is it on TV?

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Pamela Anderson is on Saturday 3rd March at 9.50pm on ITV.

What are they going to talk about?

Anderson will reflect on her career and turbulent personal life. She talks about her first husband Tommy Lee, whom she married following a whirlwind four-day courtship, and discusses the nature of her recent relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

She also opens up about her role as an animal rights activist, including persuading Vladimir Putin to ban the import of seal products into Russia.

Who else has Piers Morgan spoken to this series?

So far, the presenter has hosted Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Cattrall.