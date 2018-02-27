Viewers were loving Mary Berry’s “sexual chemistry” with a Swedish chef on her new show

"It's a long time since I've had a man on his knees in front of me". Ooh-er, Mary!

There are some things you expect to see when tuning into a Mary Berry cookery programme, like beautiful food and easy-to-follow recipes.

What you might not quite expect is a big serving of outrageous flirting and a huge dollop of smut on the side.

Viewers tuning into Classic Mary Berry on Monday were absolutely loving these surprise ingredients, as the veteran TV cook flirted up a storm with Swedish chef Niklas Esktedt.

“It’s a long time since I’ve had a man on his knees in front of me,” Mary said with a twinkle in her eye, as she also quipped that she liked “cooking with a caveman” and knowingly told Niklas that she liked “a little bit of sauce”.

The show almost strayed into post-watershed territory when one sequence saw Mary and Niklas head off into the woods together and begin whipping each other with twigs from a Birch tree.

“I think I’m coming to Sweden!” she laughed, giddily.

Mary Berry is outrageously flirting with a Swedish guy on TV right now and it’s hilarious!!! She’s pouring herself all over him! 😂😂😂😂 — Ashley JD (@AshleyJD88) February 26, 2018

The sexual chemistry between this Swedish guy and Mary Berry #classicmaryberry pic.twitter.com/sbpeUy8f6E — Lauren Milner (@laurenjmilner) February 26, 2018

I think Mary berry’s flirting with that woodcutter?!! #classicmaryberry — shgl (@shgl1) February 26, 2018

God she’s a flirt. One sniff of burnt celeriac and she’s climbing him like a Girl Guide. #MaryBerry — Fiona-Natasha Mellersh (@fifimellersh) February 26, 2018

“It’s been a long time since I had a man on his knees in front of me….” Mary Berry you did not just say that……! 😂😂😂😂 #ClassicMaryBerry pic.twitter.com/2lQGq4mIDh — Stewart (@cunning_chops) February 26, 2018

"It's a long time since I've had a man on his knees right in front of me" Mary Berry is a dark horse! pic.twitter.com/4r4oPPoyxQ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 26, 2018

Crikey, what will she serve up next week?

Classic Mary Berry airs Mondays at 8:30pm on BBC1