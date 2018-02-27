Usain Bolt to captain Rest of the World team in Soccer Aid 2018

The sprinter’s star-studded team will take on the England squad led by Robbie Willians

Usain Bolt is set to captain a star-studded international football team for 2018’s Soccer Aid match.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will be making his footballing debut at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium on 10th June.

Bolt, who ran his last competitive sprint in the World Championships in London last year, said: “It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable.”

The 31-year-old and his international team will be going up against Robbie Williams’ England side in the charity match, which will also be made up of A-listers and ex-footballers. The names of the recruits will be announced in the coming weeks.

Will Ferrell, Jack Whitehall, Woody Harrelson, Gerard Butler, Jamie Redknapp and Alan Shearer have all played in previous years since the biannual charity match began in 2006.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

“I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd,” said Bolt, “so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them! I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way.”

Williams, who is the co-founder of Soccer Aid and captains the England team every time, said: “I am buzzing that Soccer Aid for Unicef is back. Reclaiming the title for England this year is going to taste so much sweeter with Usain leading the Soccer Aid World XI.

“I can’t wait to lead out the England team on Sunday 10th June at Old Trafford in what really is a game like no other. With your support, we will help children in danger around the world.”

Tickets, priced between £10 and £50, went on sale at 8am on Tuesday 27th February and the match will air live on ITV with an 8pm kick-off on Sunday 10th June.